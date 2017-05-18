Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
18/05/2017

What do the world’s best somms think?

In April, Wine Australia took 50 talented wine professionals on a tour of our best wine bars, restaurants and wine regions — starting in Sydney before moving on to Melbourne, then stopping to experience wine regions in Victoria, Tasmania, Canberra, South Australia and Western Australia. Here are some of their thoughts on Australian wine. Source Concrete Playground

