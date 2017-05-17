|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine industry to expect Brexit boom
There has been a significant rise in the sale of British wines overseas, with Richard Balfour-Lynn, wine producer at Hush Heath Wine Estate thanking Brexit for its impact. Source, Express.