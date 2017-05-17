|Grapegrower & Winemaker
17/05/2017
Edible packaging
"Apart from the Australian wine industry’s revolutionary abandonment of the dreaded cork and adoption of the screw cap, not much has happened in containers." Philip White implies that Ooho, a cellulose-based product, could change the game for wine packaging. Source, InDaily.