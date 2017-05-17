|Grapegrower & Winemaker
TWE in hot water after promoting drinking games
A promotion by Harvest Cidery’s distributor for the Scrumpy brand has led to a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority. Winemaking and brand marketing company Treasury Wine Estates’s Facebook post alluded to a drinking game. Source, The Gisborne Herald.