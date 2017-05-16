|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Cool-climate wines in demand
Woolgrowers on the state's east coast, who diversified into wine grapes years ago, are expanding and more farmers are following suit. The growth in premium wine sales, lucrative grape prices and long-term contracts is making Tasmanian viticulture very appealing. Source, ABC.