17/05/2017
Budget proposals could hurt Tasmania
Budget proposals could hurt Tasmania
At first glance the federal government’s budget announcements regarding grants to promote Australian wine domestically and internationally sound positive, but Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies warns the funding could actually hurt the industry. Source, The Examiner.