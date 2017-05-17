|Grapegrower & Winemaker
17/05/2017
Wine in a can, for a cause
Today, socially conscious Australian alcohol brand, The Sparkke Change Beverage Company, is adding to
its range with White Wine Bubbles – a fruit driven fizz in a can that wears the message ‘Say I Do!’ in
support of marriage equality.
Powered by a group of young women in Adelaide, Sparkke raises awareness and funds for the social
causes it considers important to Australia through great beers, cider and wine.
Wine in a can is predicted to explode onto the Australian hospitality scene following recent triple digit
growth trends in the North American market. Canning wine is an extremely technical process and
Sparkke’s first offering has been created under the mentorship of Australia’s first Female Winemaker of
the Year, Rose Kentish (AWIWA, 2015).
Available in a slim line 250mL can, the bubbly white wine is stylistically fruit driven, with attention to
minerality, fresh acidity and texture. A special blend of back vintage wines is added to enhance
complexity.
Sparkke’s Winemaker, Sarah Lyons, expands, ‘We intentionally created a non-vintage wine so that year
on year, we can maintain complexity and uniqueness. Our fizz is made with a focus on fragrance, fruit
quality and richness of flavours, making it an enjoyable drop for wine lovers. Now you can toast marriage
equality every day.’
Lyons adds, ‘As a queer woman who came out at the age of 14, I can speak from personal experience
about what it’s like to grow up feeling marginalised. Our marriage equality message is based on Sparkke’s
core values of universal fairness, inclusion and social equity. It’s fantastic to campaign for the rights of all
Australians to marry if they wish to – regardless of their gender or sexuality – and at the same time
produce a great fizz in a can.’
Sarah Lyons continues, ‘The can itself is a break through for the industry, reducing the serious wastage
that bottles can create, with approximately two restaurant/bar serves of this cheeky fizz in a can. The
cans also offer total portability, and enable you to have some bubbles at home if your mates are drinking
something else.’
Sparkke will also donate 10 per cent of all direct sales from the new drink to The Equality Campaign that
lobbies to win equal marriage rights for all Australians.
White Wine Bubbles is the fifth beverage launched by the Sparkke team, who advocate for social issues
through the strong messaging on their cans: ‘Consent Can’t Come After You Do’ (an Apple Cider
addressing sexual consent), ‘Change The Date’ (a Pilsner targeting Australia Day), ‘Nipples are Nipples’
(a Hard Lemonade tackling gender equality) and ‘Boundless Plains To Share’ (an Alcoholic Ginger Beer
raising asylum seeker issues).