««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine in a can, for a cause

Today, socially conscious Australian alcohol brand, The Sparkke Change Beverage Company, is adding to

its range with White Wine Bubbles – a fruit driven fizz in a can that wears the message ‘Say I Do!’ in

support of marriage equality.



Powered by a group of young women in Adelaide, Sparkke raises awareness and funds for the social

causes it considers important to Australia through great beers, cider and wine.



Wine in a can is predicted to explode onto the Australian hospitality scene following recent triple digit

growth trends in the North American market. Canning wine is an extremely technical process and

Sparkke’s first offering has been created under the mentorship of Australia’s first Female Winemaker of

the Year, Rose Kentish (AWIWA, 2015).



Available in a slim line 250mL can, the bubbly white wine is stylistically fruit driven, with attention to

minerality, fresh acidity and texture. A special blend of back vintage wines is added to enhance

complexity.



Sparkke’s Winemaker, Sarah Lyons, expands, ‘We intentionally created a non-vintage wine so that year

on year, we can maintain complexity and uniqueness. Our fizz is made with a focus on fragrance, fruit

quality and richness of flavours, making it an enjoyable drop for wine lovers. Now you can toast marriage

equality every day.’



Lyons adds, ‘As a queer woman who came out at the age of 14, I can speak from personal experience

about what it’s like to grow up feeling marginalised. Our marriage equality message is based on Sparkke’s

core values of universal fairness, inclusion and social equity. It’s fantastic to campaign for the rights of all

Australians to marry if they wish to – regardless of their gender or sexuality – and at the same time

produce a great fizz in a can.’



Sarah Lyons continues, ‘The can itself is a break through for the industry, reducing the serious wastage

that bottles can create, with approximately two restaurant/bar serves of this cheeky fizz in a can. The

cans also offer total portability, and enable you to have some bubbles at home if your mates are drinking

something else.’



Sparkke will also donate 10 per cent of all direct sales from the new drink to The Equality Campaign that

lobbies to win equal marriage rights for all Australians.



White Wine Bubbles is the fifth beverage launched by the Sparkke team, who advocate for social issues

through the strong messaging on their cans: ‘Consent Can’t Come After You Do’ (an Apple Cider

addressing sexual consent), ‘Change The Date’ (a Pilsner targeting Australia Day), ‘Nipples are Nipples’

(a Hard Lemonade tackling gender equality) and ‘Boundless Plains To Share’ (an Alcoholic Ginger Beer

raising asylum seeker issues).