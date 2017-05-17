««« return to Daily Wine News index

Bowen Estates to join Negociants

Bowen Estates is the newest brand to re-sign their distribution deal.

Negociants Australia announces the commencement of distribution, in all States apart from Western Australia, for Bowen Estate from 1 June 2017.

Ken Withers, General Manager Negociants Australia said, “We are proud and delighted at the opportunity to represent this iconic family owned premium Coonawarra winery. Their long history, disciplined vision and overall commitment to premium Coonawarra adds further depth to the Negociants Australia offering and aligns perfectly with our long term strategy.



Emma Bowen, at Bowen Estate is pleased with the new partnership. “We are very excited about joining Negociants Australia as our new long term partners. Together we share a vision for the Australian wine industry that is pillared on quality and integrity.”



Bowen Estate, described by James Halliday as, “one of Coonawarra’s landmarks”, planted their first vines in prime Coonawarra terra rossa soil in 1972. The family owned and operated business has continued to grow and evolve over the past 40 years producing a small range of quintessential classic Coonawarra wines.