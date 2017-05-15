««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine Industry Directory released today

The latest annual Australian and New Zealand Wine Industry Directory (WID) reveals positive signs of industry recovery despite wineries continuing to exit the industry.

The 35th edition published by Winetitles Media and released today, shows a further decline in the number of Australian wineries to 2394 in 2016 from 2468 in 2015.

The WID data also shows wine exports increased in 2016, rising by 11.4% to almost $2.11 billion, again led in volume of wine produced by Accolade Wines. Treasury Wine Estates remains top of the list for the value of wine exports.

Total revenues of the top 20 wine producers increased by 9% or $345 million to an estimated $4066 million in the year to June. Growth in revenues was concentrated among the top five – Treasury Wine Estates, Pernod Ricard, Winemakers, Accolade Wines, Casella Wines and Australian Vintage, although 95% of the top 20 reported an increase in sales.

The top 5 ranked companies of branded wine by volume remain unchanged from 2016 (table 1). Further details on Australia’s Top 20 ranked wine producer’s will be published in The Top 20 Australian Wine Companies report to be published in the April 2017 journal Australian and New Zealand Grapegrower and Winemaker, also published by Winetitles Media.

Table 1.

Other industry sources reveal growth in grape prices and wine sales. The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) calculated an average grape price per tonne purchased was $529, up 14% from $463 in 2015. This figure is the highest since 2009 and above the average price for the past five years of $477 per tonne.

The Directory has listed all Australian wine companies who commercially sell wine every year since 1983, making it an invaluable barometer of trends, personnel and the overall health of the industry

Elizabeth Bouzoudis, managing editor said that there are definite signs of an industry recovery.

“With prices, production and exports increasing two years in a row, the industry is showing positive trends. While there was consolidation of winery numbers and grape producers, free trade agreements with China, Japan and South Korea are contributing factors in increase export sales’. With the price growth per tonne for grapes recording above-average gains for the popular varieties – Chardonnay up 21%, Cabernet Sauvignon up 17% and Shiraz up 14%, this may lead to a further shift of plantings away from the less popular varieties that under-performed the average.” Ms Bouzoudis said

The 602 page 2017 Directory includes a comprehensive listing of wine producers, grapegrowers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, universities, research and education facilities, writers, wine publications, wine blogs, organisations, events and wine shows and industry personnel – updated annually.

New in 2017

With an increasing number of wine industry organisations operating in the digital space, Winetitles Media has introduced Online Resources as a new section in the Directory.

In line with publishing trends, the Wine Industry Directory Buyers’ Guide is also now available as an app. The benefits to users include having immediate access via a phone or tablet device to industry products and services, even when offline, plus easy navigation and hyperlinks to supplier websites.

As information needs evolve and new media delivery methods are developed, The Directory will continue to offer additional digital sections and information for the Australian and New Zealand industries.

Purchasers of The Directory also receive access to the WID Online, and can search listings, via Winetitles Media’s website (www.winetitles.com.au). The Directory is available from Winetitles Media for A$113.85 in Australia/New Zealand and A$175.00 overseas. (All prices include postage and include a subscription to the online search engine).

For details, contact Winetitles Media on tel. +618 8369 9500; fax +618 8369 9501, e-mail , or online at www.winetitles.com.au

WID Snapshot

Australian grapegrowers enjoyed their best year in almost a decade, with the average price across all varieties improving by 14% to $529/tonne, the highest since 2009

Average grape prices increased across the board, up 13% for reds and 12% for whites

The total winegrape intake increased by 6.1% to 1.81 million tonnes

Total estimated value of Australian winegrape crush was $951 million, up 21% from $788 million in 2016

Wine producers also enjoyed much improved sales, with total revenue of the top 20 producers increasing by 9% to an estimated $4,066 million

Exports lifted by 11.4% to almost $2.11 billion

Average export prices rebounded, up 11.1%

Wine imports rose by 5.6% to almost $731 million

The decline in the number of wine producers accelerated, with 74 companies exiting in the past year. This brings losses over the past three years to 179 companies, or 7% of total producers.

Accolade Wines remained Australia’s top wine producer in terms of volume, while Treasury Wine Estates extended its lead as the biggest revenue earner

