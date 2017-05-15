|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A new style of sparkling out of India
It’s the third Indian sparkling wine to come out of Maharashtra’s Nashik region and it aims to alter the way you down the bubbly by moving away from flutes and drinking it in tumblers straight up, on the rocks or with a slice of fruit, preferably orange. Source, The Indian Express.