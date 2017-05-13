|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/05/2017
Bordeaux 16 wines begin pricing
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Bordeaux estates are starting to price their 2016 wines for release to the international trade at a higher level than the 2015 vintage, according to data from the London-based Liv-ex online wine exchange, reflecting the assessment of producers and critics that the vintage is potentially the best for at least six years. Source, Bloomberg.