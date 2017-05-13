Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
15/05/2017

Bordeaux 16 wines begin pricing

Bordeaux estates are starting to price their 2016 wines for release to the international trade at a higher level than the 2015 vintage, according to data from the London-based Liv-ex online wine exchange, reflecting the assessment of producers and critics that the vintage is potentially the best for at least six years. Source, Bloomberg.

