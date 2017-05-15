|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Fine vines in South Burnett
Although Kingaroy and the South Burnett have long been known as the home of quality peanut products, a closer look quickly reveals a much more diverse feast for the traveller's taste buds.Source, The Daily Examiner.