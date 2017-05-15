|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/05/2017
Murray Valley negotiate higher grape price
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
About 20 wine grape growers in the Murray Valley were able to increase the price a Sunraysia winery offered them for their fruit this vintage after appealing their initial offer under the industry’s voluntary code of conduct. Source, Sunraysia Daily.