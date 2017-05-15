|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine Grape Growers Summit comes to Barossa
The fourth annual SA Wine Grape Growers Summit, the flagship event for the Wine Grape Council of SA, will be held on Friday, July 28, in the Barossa, the first time the Summit has been held in a regional centre. Source, The KI Islander.