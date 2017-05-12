|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index12/05/2017
Hannah Tovey now head of London Wine Fair
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Hannah Tovey, the founder of one of the UK’s biggest drinks shows – Imbibe Live – is to take over from Ross Carter as head of the London Wine Fair, after it was announced yesterday that he would be stepping down from the role. Source, The Drinks Business.