12/05/2017

Will frost freeze the English wine boom?

The dead of a cold April night, and in vineyards across France and the southern counties of England, hundreds of bright fires are burning like beacons. The reason: Jack Frost, whose silent, icy fingers must not be allowed to grasp the tender new buds on which the year’s crop of grapes depends. Source, The Telegraph.

