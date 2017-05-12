|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Late vintage for South Australia
Wine grape harvest at Coonawarra and McLaren Vale in South Australia is two or three weeks later than the long-term average, thanks to a cooler spring and late bud burst. Source, The Weekly Times.