12/05/2017
Bridestowe Ridge Vineyard wins Tassie's best
In between picking their second harvest and releasing their first in spring, Bridestowe Ridge Vineyard has been named Tasmania’s best small vineyard. The two hectare vineyard at Lilydale North won the award in the Roberts Tasmanian Vineyard of the Year competition. Source, The Examiner.