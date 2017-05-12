««« return to Daily Wine News index

Gill Gordon-Smith earns a prestigious title

By Camellia Aebischer

As parcels of fruit were arriving for her McLaren Vale wine label in early April, Gill Gordon-Smith woke up and hopped on a plane to Verona, Italy.

Her disappearance was not for nothing and she returned triumphant with the title of Italian Wine Ambassador from the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA).

The VIA program is an intensive learning program designed to educate an international audience of industry persons on the intricate details of Italian winegrapes. Gordon-Smith is one of only three Australian’s who have earned the award. All of them women.

The course is run by Doctor Ian D’Agata and Stevie Kim, Scientific and Managing Directors (respectively), of Vinitaly International.

D’Ataga is also prolific and highly respected wine writer and scientist, and has published the book Native Winegrapes of Italy. The book catalogues the grapes, of which there are around 550 different varieties, so he is the “foremost authority on Italian winegrapes” as stated by Gordon-Smith.

To participate in the program, you must apply and be accepted, and only 50 persons will be accepted worldwide each year. There’s a 75% or higher mark needed to pass and this year only 24 of the 72 passed the test making Gordon-Smith's achievement a very notable one.

To read more about Gill Gordon-Smith's experience at the VIA keep an eye out for the June edition of Grapegrower & Winemaker Magazine.