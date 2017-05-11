|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Debra Meiburg MW opens wine school
Debra Meiburg MW has announced the opening of her new wine school, MWM Wine School in Hong Kong, which promises to “reshape wine education into a total lifestyle experience”. Source, The Drinks Business.