|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/05/2017
Ross Carter steps down from London Wine Fair
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Having described this year’s fair as “the most challenging” of his career, Ross Carter has announced that he is to step down from his role as director of the London Wine Fair. Source, The Drinks Business.