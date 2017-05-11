««« return to Daily Wine News index

Samuel Smith & Son to distribute Mt Difficulty

Samuel Smith & Son and Mt Difficulty Wines are excited to announce the commencement of their exclusive, national distribution partnership, effective 1 June, 2017.



Paul Midolo, Director of Strategy & Trading at Samuel Smith & Son (SS&S) said, “We are delighted to add another fine family owned brand to our portfolio. The addition of Mt Difficulty Wines will give the SS&S team another premium brand to take to market from the Central Otago region and strengthen our existing New Zealand offering. Mt Difficulty has earned a strong reputation for producing high quality wines and has a strong footprint in the Australian marketplace, so we look forward to sharing future growth together.”



Fraser Mackenzie, Sales and Marketing Manager at Mt Difficulty Wines Ltd said they are thrilled to be beginning a new partnership in Australia with Samuel Smith & Son. “Australia has been a focus for us for a number of years and we look forward to our new home in the world class portfolio of Samuel Smith & Son. It’s exciting times ahead for Mt Difficulty!”