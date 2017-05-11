««« return to Daily Wine News index

Young Gun shortlist released



50 of Australia’s best young wine makers were announced in front of

over 250 of the wine and food industry and wine enthusiasts, at an event held by Young

Gun of Wine at Circa and the Prince Bandroom in St Kilda, Melbourne.



Over the past 11 years, Young Gun of Wine has become the premier wine event to

showcase the best up and coming winemakers in Australia and is recognized as the place

to spot new talent and trends. In a first for the coveted awards, Australia’s Top 50 were

named after a rigorous two-day tasting of multiple wines from 200 winemaker candidates.



Judges included Nick Stock (Gourmet Traveller WINE, et al) Mike Bennie (Delicious, et al),

Emma Farrelly (State Buildings), Philip Rich (The Lucas Group), Pip Anderson (MONA), Josh

Elias (Alquimie), Rory Kent (Young Gun of Wine Founder and Executive Style) and

Josephine Perry (Dormilona, 2016 Young Gun of Wine winner).



The First Drop DANGER ZONE award for the most adventurous wine was also presented

on the evening and went to Brave New Wine’s 2016 “Wonderland”, a Riesling infused with

native botanicals, made in the Great Southern region of Western Australia.



The Top 50 list via State is as follows:



VICTORIA

- Adam Castagna from Castagna & Adams Rib, Beechworth

- Belinda Thomson from Crawford River Wines, Hentry

- Chris Bendle from DCB Wine, Yarra Valley

- Chris Catlow from Sentio Wines, Yarra Valley/Beechworth

- Damian North from Journey Wines, Yarra Valley

- David Chatfied and Nathan Reeves from Out of Step, Pyrenees/Yarra Valley

- Dylan McMahon from Burton Mcmahon, Yarra Valley

- Jayden Ong from La Maison de Ong/One Block, Yarra Valley

- Jen Pfeiffer from Pfeiffer Wines, Rutherglen

- Justin Purser from Best’s Great Western, Great Western

- Kaspar Hermann, Will Byron & Sam Middleton from Onannon, Mornington Peninsula

- Melanie Chester from Sutton Grange Winery, Bendigo

- Michael Dal Zotto from Dal Zotto Wines, King Valley

- Rory Lane from The Story, Grampians

- Sam Cook & Alastair Reed from Konpira Maru, Kilmore

- Shaun Crinion from Dappled Wines, Yarra Valley

- Stuart Proud from Proud Primary Produce, Yarra Valley

- Tim Shand from Punt Road/Airlie Bank, Yarra Valley

- Tessa Brown & Jeremy Schmolzer from Vignerons Schmolzer & Brown, Beechworth



SOUTH AUSTRALIA

- Alex Head from HEAD Wines, Barossa Valley

- Alex Schulkin & Galit Shachaf from The Other Right, Adelaide Hills

- Anna Hooper from Cape Jaffaa, Mount Benson/Limestone Coast

- Anthony Pearce & Craig Turnbull from Gestalt Wines, Adelaide Hills/Barossa

- Brett Grocke from Eperosa, Barossa Valley/Eden Valley

- Charlotte Hardy from Charlotte Dalton Wines, Adelaide Hills

- Con-Greg Grigoriou from Delinquente Wine Co, Riverland

- Damon Koerner from Koerner Wine, Clare Valley

- Taiita & James Champniss from Ten Miles East, Adelaide Hills

- John Hughes from Riesling Freak, Clare Valley

- Josh Pfeiffer from Whistler, Barossa Valley

- Luke Growden & Caleigh Hunt from Year Wines, McLaren Vale

- Michael Downer from Murdoch Hill, Adelaide Hills

- Michael Papps from Yelland & Papps, Barossa Valley

- Philip LeMessurier from Corduroy Wines, Adelaide Hills

- Rob Mack from Aphelion Wine Co., McLaren Vale

- Steven Crawford from Frederick Stevenson/Giovanni Armani Giorgio, Barossa Valley

- Vanessa Altmann from Switch Organic Wine, Eden Valley



WESTERN AUSTRALIA

- Yoko & Andries Mostert from Brave New Wine, Great Southern

- Coby Ladwig from Singlefile Wines, Great Southern

- Kate Morgan from Ipso Facto Wines, Margaret River

- Remi Guise from tripe.iscariot, Margaret River

- Ryan O’Meara from Express Winemakers, Great Southern



NEW SOUTH WALES/ACT

- Chris Carpenter from Lark Hill Biodynamic Wines, Canberra District

- Peter Windrim from Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard, Hunter Valley

- Shannon Burgess-Moore from De iuliis Wines/Grandis Wines, Hunter Valley

- Tom Ward from Swinging Bridge, Orange

- Xanthe Freeman from Freeman Vineyards, Hilltops



TASMANIA

- Gilli & Paul Lipscombe from Sailor Seeks Horse, Tasmania

- Peter Dredge from Meadowbank, Tasmania

- Ricky Evans from Two Tonne, Tasmania

Following this event is the People’s Choice which is being held on June 19 where the public

will have the chance to vote for their favourite wine at Bellota and Prince Wine Store in

South Melbourne. The final Young Gun of Wine Awards trophy winners are announced June

20, an invite-only event.