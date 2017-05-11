««« return to Daily Wine News index

Budget breakdown with Anne Ruston

The 2017–18 Federal Budget has delivered on all commitments to Australia’s agricultural industries made by the Turnbull Government at the 2016 election.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Anne Ruston, said the Budget handed down this week included important provisions for natural resources management, wine industry exports and innovation in the forestry sector.

“I welcome the new $1.1 billion investment in our National Landcare Program – which is actually an investment in all those volunteers who are out there improving our land and water resources for the benefit of our current and future generations,” Minister Ruston said.

“This year’s Budget also includes the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package to promote Australian wine tourism at home and abroad.

“This four-year program will provide promotion of our wine regions in overseas and domestic markets as well as helping our wine producers and exporters access new markets or get a competitive edge in an existing market.

“I’m looking forward to the $10 million Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant programme being available from 2019–20. It will make grants of up to $100,000 available to wine producers for their cellar door sales when they exceed their Wine Equalisation Tax (WET) Rebate.

“This initiative will encourage wine producers to invest in their cellar door facilities to improve the experience of tourists, attracting more foot traffic and increasing sales.

“We’re providing a third of the total funding for the National Institute for Forest Products Innovation – a joint investment between the Australian Government, the South Australian and Tasmanian governments and industry to encourage innovation in forest management, timber processing, wood fibre recovery and advance manufacturing.

“Wood is a renewable resource and an important component of Australia’s emerging bio-based economy where we can look to get the most out of all of the parts of the tree and limit waste.”