9/05/2017
Beaujolais Nouveaux all year round
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Marcel Lapierre was known for two things: producing delicious, aromatic Beaujolais wines on his family’s home turf of Morgon and pioneering a “natural” style of winemaking from the 1980s on. Source, Wine Spectator.