|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/05/2017
Greek wine exports to Canada up 66%
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Greek wine exports to Canada are up 66 percent since 2010 and are up 7.5 percent so far this year, a trend expected to grow further, the Greek embassy’s economic and trade affairs bureau said in a report. Source, Greek Canada Reporter.