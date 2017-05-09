|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/05/2017
Best wine of the 2016 Bordeaux vintage
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Lafite has been declared the wine of the 2016 vintage by the trade in Liv-ex’s annual survey in what is also slated to be a successful campaign. The vintage was rated 95.9 overall. Source, The Drinks Business.