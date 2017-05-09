|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Cool 2016 sees English wine yield dip 20%
Volumes of English wine dipped nearly 20% below the average production in 2016, due to a combination of cool conditions during the summer and a lack of moisture in the later part of the growing season. Source, The Drinks Business.