Bleasdale success at Langhorne Creek Wine Show

For the second time in three years, Bleasdale Vineyards has been named the 2017 Producer of the Year, announced at the Langhorne Creek Wine Show. The 2017 Langhorne Creek Wine Show Luncheon, held at The Winehouse on Friday May 5, also saw Bleasdale Vineyards awarded two class trophies for Best Shiraz and Best Malbec, as well as nine gold medals.

The Best Malbec Trophy, sponsored by G & J East Strathalbyn, was awarded to the 2015 Second Innings Malbec, taking the awards tally for this wine to three trophies and six gold medals. The 2015 Second Innings Malbec is available now to wine merchants and restaurateurs through our national distributors, Negociants Australia, as well as from the winery Cellar Door.

The 2015 Generations Shiraz was awarded the Best Shiraz Trophy, sponsored by Project Wine Pty Ltd, and a gold medal, to add to the gold medal it earned at the 2016 Royal Adelaide Wine Show. The 2015 Generations Shiraz is due for release in 2018.

Producer of the Year, sponsored by Multi-Color Corporation, is awarded to the wine producer with the top three scores across a number of classes, showing consistency and quality across varieties, and is one of the three major trophies awarded at the Langhorne Creek Wine Show.

This show success follows on from a fantastic year on the wine show circuit in 2016, which saw Bleasdale Vineyards awarded 10 trophies and 34 gold medals across the calendar year.

On top of this, every red wine from the 2015 vintage has been awarded at least one gold medal, with a number going on to win trophies.

Senior Winemaker, Paul Hotker, was honoured to receive the coveted Producer of the Year award for a second time. “Langhorne Creek is a great place to grow grapes and make wine, highlighted by the excellent quality from all exhibitors. This makes for a healthy competition and so it’s even more rewarding to come out with three trophies,” said Mr Hotker. “Bleasdale has access to great vineyard resources, a team of dedicated people, cellar facilities and our own bottling line which provides us management opportunity and control over all steps of the winemaking process: grape growing, vinification, maturation and bottling.”

General Manager of Bleasdale Vineyards, Martin Strachan, was also overjoyed with the results.

“It was a great thrill to be awarded Producer of the Year at the regional wine show on Friday and our thanks go to our family shareholders and to the Board of Directors for their support and encouragement to further invest in our historic winery and in our vineyards over recent years,” said Mr Strachan. “It is my view that we have never made better wines than those we are currently releasing and that seems to be reinforced by our success in both National and Regional Wine shows.”

“Our recent success pays homage to Frank Potts’ vision in establishing Bleasdale Vineyards at Langhorne Creek in 1850. All staff at the winery are excited about the future of Bleasdale Vineyards and it is important to all of us, that the winery is here for at least another 167 years!”

Bleasdale Vineyards were also recently awarded the Star Cellar Door award from Gourmet Traveller Wine’s annual Cellar Door Awards. David Brookes, writing for Gourmet Traveller Wine had high praise for the Cellar Door: “A recent swag of wine show trophies and gold medals in 2016 demonstrate this region, which often unfairly flies under the radar, is doing great things. The staff are quick to impart local knowledge so you can make the most of your visit – and they’re more than happy to talk about the deep history of the estate. The entry-level wines represent awesome value and at the top-end, the wines sing. There are cellar door-only wines, too; seek out the Wellington Road GSM, which is a belter.”