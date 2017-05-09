|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/05/2017
New Zealand School of Wine in Marlborough
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Marlborough college students could soon be learning to make wine, tend to vines and the ins and outs of the commercial side of the industry that put the region on the map. The school would focus on wine production, viticulture practices and wine business. Source, Stuff.