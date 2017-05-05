|Grapegrower & Winemaker
5/05/2017
Who's winning Sauvignon's popularity contest?
It is fair to say there is one grape variety that has well and truly achieved worldwide domination of the entire wine-drinking spectrum – Sauvignon Blanc. It has become the gateway grape variety for new wine drinkers and, while being a crowd-pleaser for many, also offers some of the finest, top-end dry white wines currently available. Source, Wine-Searcher.