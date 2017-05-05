««« return to Daily Wine News index

Who's winning Sauvignon's popularity contest?

It is fair to say there is one grape variety that has well and truly achieved worldwide domination of the entire wine-drinking spectrum – Sauvignon Blanc. It has become the gateway grape variety for new wine drinkers and, while being a crowd-pleaser for many, also offers some of the finest, top-end dry white wines currently available. Source, Wine-Searcher.