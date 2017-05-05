|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index5/05/2017
Top 10 markets for NZ Sauvignon Blanc
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
To mark International Sauvignon Blanc Day (5 May), here's a closer look at one of the grape’s most prolific producers – New Zealand – and the markets that are moving this versatile variety. Source, The Drinks Business.