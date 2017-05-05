««« return to Daily Wine News index

Same, same but very different

After almost 20 years in the industry, corporate winemaker Peter Dredge decided it was time to introduce his independent alter ego, Dr. Edge, to the world with some unconventional design. “It was a bit of a risk; a lot of guys rely on very floral, bright, lovely, happy labels – I just wanted to go on the other side of the spectrum.” Source, CityMag.