5/05/2017
Same, same but very different
After almost 20 years in the industry, corporate winemaker Peter Dredge decided it was time to introduce his independent alter ego, Dr. Edge, to the world with some unconventional design. “It was a bit of a risk; a lot of guys rely on very floral, bright, lovely, happy labels – I just wanted to go on the other side of the spectrum.” Source, CityMag.