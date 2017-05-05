|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index5/05/2017
Low-cost interactive labels now a reality
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Transistors consisting entirely of 2D nanomaterials have been printed for the first time, making the advent of economic, interactive labels a reality. Printed electronic circuitry will allow consumer products to gather, process, display and transmit information. Source, FoodProcessing.