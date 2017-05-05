««« return to Daily Wine News index

WA Premier 'uncomfortable' with ALDI cheap wine

Premier Mark McGowan says he is "uncomfortable" with ALDI selling cheap wine after the German supermarket giants won an appeal to allow alcohol to be served at its Harrisdale store. In 2016, the Director for Liquor Licensing rejected Aldi's bid to sell wine as cheap as $2.79 a bottle at the southern suburbs store, despite Woolworths being allowed to sell booze in the same shopping complex. Source, Collie Mail.