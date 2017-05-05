|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index5/05/2017
WA Premier 'uncomfortable' with ALDI cheap wine
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Premier Mark McGowan says he is "uncomfortable" with ALDI selling cheap wine after the German supermarket giants won an appeal to allow alcohol to be served at its Harrisdale store. In 2016, the Director for Liquor Licensing rejected Aldi's bid to sell wine as cheap as $2.79 a bottle at the southern suburbs store, despite Woolworths being allowed to sell booze in the same shopping complex. Source, Collie Mail.