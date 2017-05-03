|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Fine Wine 100 down in April
Liv-ex’s Fine Wine 100 index saw a very minor downturn in April, ending an extraordinary 17-month run of consecutive gains. Source, The Drinks Business.