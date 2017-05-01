|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Yealands to expand Babydoll brand
The Babydoll sheep wander through the vineyards and eat the grass, but are a little bit too short to reach the grapes. The story behind the label has been received well, and the Yealands brand plan to expand with it. Source, The Shout.