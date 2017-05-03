««« return to Daily Wine News index

The pressures of harvest in Marlborough

When Tom Gillan finished his last shift of harvest he went home, got in bed and slept for two days. It's hardly surprising considering he and his five-man crew at the Whitehaven Wines grape press had been working 12-hour night shifts, seven days a week for some six weeks. Gillan says he "wouldn't have it any other way". Source, Stuff.