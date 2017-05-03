|Grapegrower & Winemaker
3/05/2017
Next steps for Artisans of Barossa
The Artisans of Barossa collective is entering a new phase of evolution. This includes the announcement this week of Howard Duncan into the newly-created role of chief operating officer. Source, Victor Harbor Times.