28/04/2017
A very late season for grapes in Otago
This year’s harvest is ripening slowly in Waitaki Valley’s vineyards. The season will be remembered as a difficult one thanks to the weather, Waitaki Valley Wine Growers Association chairman Andrew Ballantyne said. Source, Otago Daily Times.