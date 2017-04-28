|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index28/04/2017
Barossa showcases sustainable vineyards
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Several Landcare and natural resource management projects across the Barossa were showcased to Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker and Barker MP Tony Pasin yesterday. Source, West Coast Sentinel.