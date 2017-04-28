|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Help for Riverland hail damage
Following the hail event, Riverland Wine approached Minister Bignell with an offer to assist Government in resurrecting the FaBS program that operated as part of the drought response. That offer was enthusiastically accepted and matched by Government. Source, Riverland Wine.