|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index28/04/2017
Burn offs on hold to help late harvest
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Efforts by WA’s bush firefighters to meet their burning targets have paused because of an exceptionally late vintage. Concerns from smoke taint have been holding back controlled burning, which increases the risk of future uncontrolled fires. Source, The West.