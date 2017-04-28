««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine smoke taint experiments

By Steve Vivian

The Mansfield shire has hosted world leading experiments to test the effect of smoke on grapes and wine.

The research, conducted during the recent burn offs in the Mansfield Shire, will also attempt to uncover smoke taint thresholds and provide ways to combat and remedy smoke taint.

Smoke taint on wine is a global problem, but it is one felt particularly harshly in the High Country, where bush fires and burn offs have hit the wine industry harder than any other.

As such, Australia is pioneering this area of research, according to Ian Porter, project leader at the Department for Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources (DEDJTR).

“Australia is leading the way internationally, and there’s been a significant amount of research undertaken here since 2007,” said Mr Porter.

“Everything changed in 2009 when the Royal Commission imposed that a certain amount of land had to be control burned to prevent bushfires. That meant Victoria was the major state in Australia that had issues with controlled burns and smoke.

“Every year up to 300,000 hectares of public land has been burned. The reason why this research is so exciting is up until the last few years we really haven’t understood what you need, to be able to predict what to do with smoke taint,” Mr Porter said.

When vineyards and grapes are exposed to smoke, the composition of the grape can alter. Grapes, more so than other crops, have a great ability to take up smoke compounds called phenols.

The compounds cause an undesirable flavour in the wine.

The readings around the impact of smoke on grapes have been incomplete so far and Mr Porter, who is also an associate professor at Latrobe University, says this research, conducted at Mount Terrible Wines in the Jamieson Valley, will help researchers finally join the dots.

“We’re linking the smoke levels with the grape compositions and hopefully with the sensory outcomes we get from the testing,” he said.

Researchers like Mr Porter are looking closely at a “threshold level” in their testing.

This threshold level will be a level at which scientists can tell the wine industry that they haven’t had enough smoke contamination in their grapes to cause smoke taint, and their product still has its integrity.

If vineyards can be assured their grapes are okay, then their businesses will not be as severely impacted in the future.

“Marketers can come in and say ‘okay we’ve had a little bit of smoke haze but we’re not worried about that’,” said Mr Porter. “We would be able to say that we are confident no smoke taint has occurred.

“We can never be 100 per cent certain, but we can get to levels where we can be very confident that winemakers won’t have smoke taint.”

Finding this threshold level is the primary concern for researchers who have been running experiments in the shire.

The next step, one that would be a huge leap for the industry, is the uncovering of a remedy for the regrettable times (and flavours) when smoke taint does occur.

“We want to find the clean-up-treatment in the vineyard, and if we can’t do that and potential smoke taint had got into the wine, there are efforts to look at treatments that can clean up the wine,” Mr Porter said.

Mount Terrible Wines, who are assisting researchers closely, harvested their 2017 vintage well before the recent burn offs, but in preparation for the research, the winery left around 200kg of ideal grapes to be used in the testing.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) burn offs were conducted in close proximity to these grapes, and researches were right there to capture the information.

“When we go out to the fire front with the DELWP officers we take samples right at the fire,” Mr Porter said.

“We then take readings using smoke detectors, devices that measure smoke composition, and the smoke is extracted in a lab. Then we take grape samples that have been exposed to smoke or not, and we make wine out of the grapes, and closely examine the result.”

This research is extremely rare: securing before, during and after samples of the smoke front and the vineyard has not been done to this level before.

It is critical research that will give winemakers all over the world more control in what can be an unnervingly volatile industry. The wine industry can lose more than $100 million a year due to fire events.

“This research will stop the indirect loss caused by marketers saying that the wine is no good. Thousands of acres of crops can be saved from being thrown away with a threshold,” Mr Porter said.

Winemakers in Australia, and the High Country, are particularly vulnerable.

“With climate change, fire risk is increasing and therefore the potential of the problem is increasing. Australia is the most fire prone country in the world because of lightning strikes, heat dryness and eucalypts that fuel fires.

“These are natural events that also happen everywhere – other countries are well aware of the problems – but Australia is leading the way because it has the greatest potential for bush fires.”

This story originally appeared on page 9 of The Mansfield Courier on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.