|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/04/2017
Argentina on mission to rival Burgundy
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Argentina has the potential to be “perceived on the same scale as Bordeaux or Burgundy” for fine wine, with time the only barrier to proving the ability of its wines to age, believes Lorenzo Pasquini, technical manager of Cheval Blanc’s Argentine venture, Cheval des Andes. Source, Drinks Business.