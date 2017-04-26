|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Robert Yang's success story
China’s top wine dealer built his empire with brick, mortar and an app. Robert Yang is a Chinese wine success story—the self-made man built his chain wine shop, named 1919, in the world's most populous country. Source, Wine Spectator.