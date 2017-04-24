|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A refresher for fortified wines
Mudgee Winemaker Bob Heslop is bucking the trend of fortified wines, producing a lighter style of port based on Portuguese and Spanish grape varieties. He's well aware that lighter table wines are an emerging trend and hopes to bring that to the declining fortified wine market. Source, ABC Rural.