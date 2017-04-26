|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/04/2017
Clare Valley grapegrowers feeling positive
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Last week’s rain event, which has continued on into this week, has seen farmers consider it as their opening fall for the season. With seeds starting to germinate and most of the picking finished, the rain is a welcome change. Source, Northern Angus.