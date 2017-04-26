««« return to Daily Wine News index

Oatley to supply Philip Shaw Wines

The Oatley Family are pleased to announce they will once again work with the Shaw family as Philip Shaw Wines from Orange NSW joins the Oatley Family Wine Merchants (OFWM) portfolio of family-owned wineries on 1st May, 2017.

Australian wine lovers will recall that Bob Oatley and Philip Shaw were a powerful combination during the Oatley’s more than four decade ownership of Rosemount Estate where Philip led the winemaking for over twenty years. Together they were twice awarded International Winemaker of the Year among countless other accolades. They were recognised both here and abroad as one of Australia’s most successful family wine businesses of the twentieth century.

Oatley Fine Wine Merchants (OFWM) is Australia’s fastest growing national distributor of Australian and International wines to the trade, specialising in the on-premise and independent retail sectors. It was established up by the late Bob Oatley and family in 2006.

“We have known the Oatley Family for over 35 years, with many great wines and successes. This opens another chapter between our families” said Philip Shaw today.

His son, and Managing Director Damian Shaw adds “We are delighted to be joining the Oatley Fine Wine Merchants portfolio. Our customers are important to our business and we look forward to building upon those relationships with the team from OFWM. As a multi-generational family winery we think it’s important that our business is represented by a family run distributor.”

Their Koomooloo Vineyard (900 metres) was planted in 1989, with first vintage under Philip Shaw Wines being 2004. Located in New South Wales’ Central West, Orange is one of the highest and coolest regions in Australia.

“It’s great to be working with Philip and his family once again” said OFWM Chairman Andrew (Sandy) Oatley, with a smile. “His boys, Damian and Daniel, began their winemaking careers as lads at our Hunter Valley winery, and Philip established their Koomooloo Vineyard whilst working with us at Rosemount, indeed it provided the fruit for our first wines from the region.”

Philip Shaw Wines from Orange join Pikes (Clare Valley) and Josef Chromy (Tasmania) as new additions to be distributed in Australia by Oatley Family Wine Merchants (OFWM) from May 1. “We are delighted to include these three premium Australian family-owned and run wine companies to our portfolio” said Sandy Oatley.

