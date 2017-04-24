|Grapegrower & Winemaker
24/04/2017
South Africa on a quest for quality
"We need to get better prices for our wine," says Edo Heyns, Vinpro's communications chief. "South African brands are often viewed as value for money only. That needs to shift for quality, image and branding." Source, Daily Mail.